2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

- Listing ID: 8958925
- Stock #: F4DNBP
- VIN: JF2GPACC3E9206889
Exterior Colour
Jasmine Green Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
121,541 KM
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system
Body-coloured door handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/55R17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low level settings
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: Advanced AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: roof mounted antenna, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation, Bluetooth streami...
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
5 Spd Manual Transmission
