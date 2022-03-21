Menu
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

121,541 KM

Details Description Features

$16,998

+ tax & licensing
$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2.0i w/Sport Pkg

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

121,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8958925
  • Stock #: F4DNBP
  • VIN: JF2GPACC3E9206889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jasmine Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4DNBP
  • Mileage 121,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4.44 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system
Full-Time All-Wheel
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 225/55R17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 All-Season
Wheels: 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Automatic Air Conditioning
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low level settings
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio: Advanced AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: roof mounted antenna, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation, Bluetooth streami...
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

