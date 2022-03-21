2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$16,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 5 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8958925

8958925 Stock #: F4DNBP

F4DNBP VIN: JF2GPACC3E9206889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jasmine Green Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4DNBP

Mileage 121,541 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Brake Assist Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 4.44 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 60 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher GVWR: 1,970 kgs (4,343 lbs) Engine: 2.0L 16V DOHC -inc: Subaru Boxer Transmission: 5-Speed Manual -inc: hill holder system Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Xenon Headlights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: 225/55R17 Yokohama Geolandar G95 All-Season Wheels: 17" x 7.0JJ Aluminum Alloy -inc: Bespoke design Auto On/Off Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Automatic Air Conditioning Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver's seat, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low level settings Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls digital signal processor Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Radio: Advanced AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System -inc: roof mounted antenna, auxiliary input (audio source in armrest console), illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation, Bluetooth streami... Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire 5 Spd Manual Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.