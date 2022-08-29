2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek

$21,888 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 4 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9046888

9046888 Stock #: 7420

7420 VIN: JF2GPBVC1EH228771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 7420

Mileage 97,402 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.