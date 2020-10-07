Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Tesla Model S

94,629 KM

Details Description Features

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Hyundai

204-774-5373

Contact Seller
2014 Tesla Model S

2014 Tesla Model S

60 kWh Battery

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Tesla Model S

60 kWh Battery

Location

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

204-774-5373

  1. 6170664
  2. 6170664
  3. 6170664
  4. 6170664
  5. 6170664
  6. 6170664
  7. 6170664
  8. 6170664
  9. 6170664
  10. 6170664
  11. 6170664
  12. 6170664
  13. 6170664
  14. 6170664
  15. 6170664
  16. 6170664
  17. 6170664
  18. 6170664
  19. 6170664
  20. 6170664
  21. 6170664
  22. 6170664
  23. 6170664
  24. 6170664
  25. 6170664
  26. 6170664
  27. 6170664
  28. 6170664
  29. 6170664
  30. 6170664
  31. 6170664
  32. 6170664
  33. 6170664
  34. 6170664
  35. 6170664
  36. 6170664
  37. 6170664
  38. 6170664
  39. 6170664
  40. 6170664
  41. 6170664
  42. 6170664
  43. 6170664
  44. 6170664
  45. 6170664
  46. 6170664
  47. 6170664
  48. 6170664
  49. 6170664
  50. 6170664
Contact Seller

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

94,629KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6170664
  • Stock #: 87269
  • VIN: 5YJSA1S14EFP42069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 87269
  • Mileage 94,629 KM

Vehicle Description

 


Top Features include:

  • 17" Touchscreen display
  • Full HD Backup camera
  • Internet browser
  • HD radio, Online radio, On demand internet radio, Bluetooth and USB Audio device capable
  • When not in use, the door handles retract into the body of the vehicle
  • With the Tesla key in your pocket, Model S turns on as you buckle into the drivers seat
  • AND SO MUCH MORE!!

This vehicle has been fully inspected by a Certified Technician at our dealership.

This vehicle qualifies for our Certified Pre-owned program. Call or email us for more details! 



Contact us today at Winnipeg Hyundai to arrange a personal viewing and test drive of any of our premium preowned vehicles or come in for a hassle-free trade appraisal.  We offer a completed safety and Carfax report with every preowned vehicle.  Our friendly and experienced team can help with everything from choosing your next vehicle to crafting the perfect financing plan to meet your needs and budget.

Visit us at 3700 Portage Avenue or call 204-774-5373 and find out why every one that buys at Winnipeg Hyundai says "I love my car!"

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Hyundai

2014 Tesla Model S 6...
 94,629 KM
$44,900 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 26,656 KM
$23,304 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler U...
 58,401 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

Winnipeg Hyundai

3700 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0Z8

Call Dealer

204-774-XXXX

(click to show)

204-774-5373

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory