2014 Toyota 4Runner

192,193 KM

$26,893

+ tax & licensing
$26,893

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2014 Toyota 4Runner

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

2014 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 SR5

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$26,893

+ taxes & licensing

192,193KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6041340
  Stock #: F3NJ4R
  VIN: JTEBU5JR9E5195528

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Stock # F3NJ4R
  Mileage 192,193 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
5 Person Seating Capacity
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Systems Monitor
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Bucket Seats -inc: power adjustable driver recline
cushion height and fore/aft and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

