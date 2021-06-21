Menu
2014 Toyota 4Runner

100,665 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

SR5

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

100,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7506114
  • Stock #: 352682
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR2E5152682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 352682
  • Mileage 100,665 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

