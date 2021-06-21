+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2014 Toyota Camry LE 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Alpine White
A107-Ash, 16" Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Player w/6 Speakers, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Material, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6