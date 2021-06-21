Menu
2014 Toyota Camry

58,268 KM

Details Description Features

$15,887

+ tax & licensing
$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2014 Toyota Camry

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

2014 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$15,887

+ taxes & licensing

58,268KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7453892
  • Stock #: F44FBH
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK7EU793296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F44FBH
  • Mileage 58,268 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2014 Toyota Camry LE 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Alpine White

A107-Ash, 16" Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Player w/6 Speakers, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Material, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

