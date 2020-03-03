3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
+ taxes & licensing
*** LOADED SPORT PREMIUM! *** EXCELLENT MANITOBA HISTORY!! *** ONLY 63,000 KMS!!! *** The Worlds Best-Selling car of all time, and for good reason!! Get yourself a proven, reliable and efficient Corolla SPORT that is in Beautiful condition and LOADED up with all the options like a POWER SUNROOF!......Aftermarket REMOTE START!......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS!......Supple LEATHER Interior......Optional Manual Shift SPORT MODE w/ Steering Wheel Mounted PADDLE SHIFTERS!......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......NAVIGATION Package!......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB, CD)......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......REAR VIEW CAMERA......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......8-Way Power Adjustable Seat......Heated Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Dependable and Fuel Efficient 1.8L Toyota Engine!......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls!......Fog Lights......and 17-Inch Two Tone Alloys!
This 2014 Toyota Corolla comes with all original Book & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs and Custom Fit Corolla Mats!! Yes! Only 63,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $16,675 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
