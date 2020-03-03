Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

SPORT Premium *Sunroof, Htd Lthr, Nav!*

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$16,675

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4817337
  • Stock #: SCV3984
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7EC079813
Exterior Colour
Blue-Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** LOADED SPORT PREMIUM! *** EXCELLENT MANITOBA HISTORY!! *** ONLY 63,000 KMS!!! *** The Worlds Best-Selling car of all time, and for good reason!! Get yourself a proven, reliable and efficient Corolla SPORT that is in Beautiful condition and LOADED up with all the options like a POWER SUNROOF!......Aftermarket REMOTE START!......Multi-Stage HEATED SEATS!......Supple LEATHER Interior......Optional Manual Shift SPORT MODE w/ Steering Wheel Mounted PADDLE SHIFTERS!......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......NAVIGATION Package!......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......Multimedia Connections (AUX, USB, CD)......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel......REAR VIEW CAMERA......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......8-Way Power Adjustable Seat......Heated Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Dependable and Fuel Efficient 1.8L Toyota Engine!......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls!......Fog Lights......and 17-Inch Two Tone Alloys!

This 2014 Toyota Corolla comes with all original Book & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs and Custom Fit Corolla Mats!! Yes! Only 63,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $16,675 with Financing and Extended Warranty Available!!

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Anti-theft system: alarm
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Tire type: all season
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Headlights: auto delay off
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Upholstery: leatherette
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • In-Dash CD: single disc
  • Power outlet(s): 12V front
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Antenna type: element
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: 8
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Auxiliary audio input: jack
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Rear struts
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Vanity mirrors: dual
  • Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
  • Rear suspension type: torsion beam
  • Headlights: LED
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Reading lights: rear
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Front brake diameter: 10.8
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
  • Impact absorbing seats: dual front
  • Rear brake type: drum
  • Rear brake diameter: 9.0
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Interior accents: color keyed
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Steering ratio: 17.8
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Radio: voice operated
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Axle ratio: 4.76
  • Front airbags: passenger seat cushion
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Send A Message