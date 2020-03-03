2014 Toyota Corolla

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

Radio data system

Braking Assist

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Safety brake pedal system

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4

ABS: 4-wheel

Anti-theft system: alarm

Front airbags: dual

Front seat type: bucket

Gauge: tachometer

Multi-function remote: keyless entry

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Auxiliary audio input: USB

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear spring type: coil

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Tire type: all season

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Headlights: auto delay off

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Upholstery: leatherette

Spare wheel type: steel

In-Dash CD: single disc

Power outlet(s): 12V front

Front struts: MacPherson

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Camera system: rearview

Antenna type: element

Front headrests: 2

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Storage: front seatback

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver seat power adjustments: 8

Assist handle: front

Daytime running lights: LED

Emergency locking retractors: front

Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Auxiliary audio input: jack

Rear headrests: 3

Rear struts

Total speakers: 6

Power door locks: auto-locking

Vanity mirrors: dual

Rear suspension classification: semi-independent

Rear suspension type: torsion beam

Headlights: LED

Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone

Reading lights: rear

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Multi-function remote: trunk release

Trip odometer: 2

Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control

Turns lock-to-lock: 3.2

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Front brake diameter: 10.8

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm

Impact absorbing seats: dual front

Rear brake type: drum

Rear brake diameter: 9.0

Window defogger: rear

Interior accents: color keyed

Fuel economy display: range

Assist handle: rear

Steering ratio: 17.8

Cupholders: rear

Side curtain airbags: rear

Steering wheel mounted controls: phone

Radio: touch screen display

Radio: voice operated

Emergency locking retractors: rear

Crumple zones: rear

Axle ratio: 4.76

Front airbags: passenger seat cushion

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

