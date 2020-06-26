Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,315

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

Contact Seller

$14,315

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,534KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5275517
  • Stock #: F381EN
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7EC025220
Exterior Colour
Classic Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Anti-Starter
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
  • Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Body Side Impact Airbag
  • Front Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
  • Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 42,521 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 19,657 KM
$30,261 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey E...
 107,702 KM
$22,368 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory