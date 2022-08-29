Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

153,562 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
LE | CLEAN CARFAX | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

670 Century St, Winnipeg, MB R3H 0A1

153,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311731
  • Stock #: 230371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,562 KM

Vehicle Description

* Clean Carfax * Keyless Entry * Multi-Function Steering Wheel * Backup Camera * Cruise Control * Cloth Seats * Heated Front Seats * Climate Control * Touchscreen Radio * AM / FM / Satellite Radio * Bluetooth * USB Input * Auxiliary Input * CD Player * Power Adjustable Heated Side Mirrors * LED Headlights * All Weather Mats

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
GREY PREMIUM FABRIC SEAT TRIM
COROLLA LE CVT PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

