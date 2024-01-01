Menu
2014 FJ Cruiser 5A w/ Off-Road Package! 1 owner, local MANITOBA Car!! immaculately maintained.

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

101,077 KM

Details

$39,991

+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4DR AUTO

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser

4WD 4DR AUTO

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$39,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,077KM
VIN JTEBU4BF7EK195768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Heritage Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 195768
  • Mileage 101,077 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FJ Cruiser 5A w/ Off-Road Package! 1 owner, local MANITOBA Car!! immaculately maintained.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser