$39,991+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4WD 4DR AUTO
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Used
101,077KM
VIN JTEBU4BF7EK195768
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Heritage Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 195768
- Mileage 101,077 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 FJ Cruiser 5A w/ Off-Road Package! 1 owner, local MANITOBA Car!! immaculately maintained.
