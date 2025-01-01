Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience rugged adventure with this 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser! This iconic off-road SUV combines retro styling with modern performance, perfect for those seeking thrills beyond the pavement.

Key Features:
- 4WD Urban Pack for enhanced urban and off-road capabilities
- Powerful 4.0L 6-cylinder engine paired with automatic transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 and versatile 60-40 split rear seats
- Durable full vinyl/rubber floor covering for easy cleanup after adventures
- Advanced safety features including back-up camera and multiple airbags
- Flip-up rear window with wiper and defroster for improved visibility
- Driver-selectable rear locking differential for superior traction

Don't miss your chance to own this reliable and capable SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the FJ Cruiser's legendary performance firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you start your next adventure. Book your appointment now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Manual tilt steering column
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential

Additional Features

Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire w/alloy wheel
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Regular Wiper and Defroster
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat and passenger seat recline adjustment
driver cushion height and foldable armrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

