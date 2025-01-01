$39,787+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser
4WD Urban Pack Low Kilometers | Rare Find Must See Vehicle !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$39,787
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience rugged adventure with this 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser! This iconic off-road SUV combines retro styling with modern performance, perfect for those seeking thrills beyond the pavement.
Key Features:
- 4WD Urban Pack for enhanced urban and off-road capabilities
- Powerful 4.0L 6-cylinder engine paired with automatic transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 and versatile 60-40 split rear seats
- Durable full vinyl/rubber floor covering for easy cleanup after adventures
- Advanced safety features including back-up camera and multiple airbags
- Flip-up rear window with wiper and defroster for improved visibility
- Driver-selectable rear locking differential for superior traction
Don't miss your chance to own this reliable and capable SUV. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive and experience the FJ Cruiser's legendary performance firsthand. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you start your next adventure. Book your appointment now!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
204-661-9555