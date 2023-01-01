$22,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2014 Toyota Prius
V | Low KM | Local Trade
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$22,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9563077
- Stock #: 263531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 263531
- Mileage 91,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, low KM trade! Crafted from the proverbial rib of the iconic Toyota Prius hatchback is the slightly larger Prius V wagon. This car is meant for people who want a hybrid car to combat rising fuel prices but find the standard Prius too small, this 2014 Toyota Prius V features considerably more cargo room and a bigger rear seat. Just arrived on trade and ready to go!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.