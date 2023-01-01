Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Prius

91,458 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Prius

2014 Toyota Prius

V | Low KM | Local Trade

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Prius

V | Low KM | Local Trade

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 9563077
  2. 9563077
  3. 9563077
  4. 9563077
  5. 9563077
  6. 9563077
Contact Seller

$22,000

+ taxes & licensing

91,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563077
  • Stock #: 263531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 263531
  • Mileage 91,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, low KM trade! Crafted from the proverbial rib of the iconic Toyota Prius hatchback is the slightly larger Prius V wagon. This car is meant for people who want a hybrid car to combat rising fuel prices but find the standard Prius too small, this 2014 Toyota Prius V features considerably more cargo room and a bigger rear seat. Just arrived on trade and ready to go!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2021 Audi Q5 Komfort...
 17,700 KM
$52,000 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius V ...
 91,458 KM
$22,000 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang MA...
 14,583 KM
$86,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory