2014 Toyota RAV4

74,091 KM

$19,083

+ tax & licensing
$19,083

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  2. 5542227
$19,083

+ taxes & licensing

74,091KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5542227
  • Stock #: F3ADY4
  • VIN: 2T3BFREVXEW170319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3ADY4
  • Mileage 74,091 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Sliding
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Front Center Armrest
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
60/40 split
reclining
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver and 4-way adjustable passenger seats
fold-flat second-row seats w/height-adjustable headrests and center armrest
Split-Bench Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

