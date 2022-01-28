$20,980+ tax & licensing
204-831-5005
2014 Toyota RAV4
AWD LE *HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - REAR CAMERA*
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
$20,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8231067
- Stock #: WC22010
- VIN: 2T3BFREV3EW180173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ONE OWNER LOCAL VEHICLE - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* This well equipped SUV includes heated seats, touchscreen display with rear-view camera, steering wheel audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signals, adjustable Drive mode, keyless entry with remote start and much more! Payments start as low as $114 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 48 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $2665.68 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038
