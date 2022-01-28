Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota RAV4

88,000 KM

Details Description

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

West Coast Auto & RV

204-831-5005

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE *HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - REAR CAMERA*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota RAV4

AWD LE *HEATED SEATS - REMOTE START - REAR CAMERA*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 8231067
  2. 8231067
  3. 8231067
  4. 8231067
  5. 8231067
  6. 8231067
  7. 8231067
  8. 8231067
  9. 8231067
  10. 8231067
  11. 8231067
  12. 8231067
  13. 8231067
  14. 8231067
  15. 8231067
  16. 8231067
  17. 8231067
  18. 8231067
  19. 8231067
  20. 8231067
  21. 8231067
  22. 8231067
  23. 8231067
  24. 8231067
  25. 8231067
  26. 8231067
Contact Seller

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8231067
  • Stock #: WC22010
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV3EW180173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WC22010
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER LOCAL VEHICLE - CLEAN HISTORY NO ACCIDENTS* This well equipped SUV includes heated seats, touchscreen display with rear-view camera, steering wheel audio controls, power heated mirrors with integrated signals, adjustable Drive mode, keyless entry with remote start and much more! Payments start as low as $114 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! **WE ARE MANITOBA`S "BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD WINNER"** Buy with confidence at West Coast Auto & RV.....Trades are welcome! New Provincial Safety inspection provided! Full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options provided! Call us toll free for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 48 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $2665.68 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2018 Acura MDX Navi ...
 55,000 KM
$44,980 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue AW...
 35,000 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic COU...
 129,000 KM
$11,980 + tax & lic

Email West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory