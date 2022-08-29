Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

166,000 KM

Details Description

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

2014 Toyota RAV4

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE*AWD*NO ACCIDENT*CAM*BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*

2014 Toyota RAV4

XLE*AWD*NO ACCIDENT*CAM*BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*

Location

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

166,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9144829
  Stock #: CCI002408
  VIN: 2T3RFREV5EW218131

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified 2014 TOYOTA RAV4 XLE with166xxxkm with features. This beautiful pearl white exterior TOYOTA RAV4 with black interior offers comfortable seating, a more refined cabin, composed ride and handling and lots of leg room.

This 5passenger vehicle with reliable 176 HP 2.5L V4 engine and a smooth 6 speed automatic transmission. This is the perfect vehicle for the modern family with lots of storage cargo spaces. It is ready to take you anywhere in any weather conditon. This will have you feeling right at home!

Pronounced Features:

_ 5 passenger

_ Backup Camera

_Power Everything

_Heated Seats(Driver and Passenger)

_ Bluetooth Connectivity

_ Steering Mounted Controls

Call us at 204.668.6000 or Toll Free 1.888.553.9213 to book an appointment for test drive today! We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit!.

*CITICAR CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH A GOVERNMENT SAFETY, FRESH OIL CHANGE & A LIMITED 6 MONTH or 10000KM POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY ( Engine, transmission, differential, timing belt/chain, internally lubricating parts, electrical (starter/alternator), towing, roadside assistance and breakdown away from home!! INQUIRE TO UPGRADE YOUR WARRANTY*


