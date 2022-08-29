2014 Toyota RAV4

$23,499 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9144829

9144829 Stock #: CCI002408

CCI002408 VIN: 2T3RFREV5EW218131

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 166,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.