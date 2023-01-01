2014 Toyota Sienna

$30,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 8 0 7 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica

Interior Colour Light Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F5534B

Mileage 100,807 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs) 79 L Fuel Tank 4.154 Axle Ratio Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Door auto-latch Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 18" 10 Spoke Alloy w/Locks Tires: P235/55R18 AS Run-Flat Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Front Passenger Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

