2014 Toyota Sienna

Listing ID: 9019837

9019837 Stock #: F4GPVC

F4GPVC VIN: 5TDKK3DC9ES511669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Salsa Red Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4GPVC

Mileage 115,396 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), electronically fuel injected and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) 3.935 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,715 kg (5,995 lbs) 79 L Fuel Tank Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering Compass rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: driver seat fore/aft, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, power lumbar support, driver seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment, driver foldable armrest, passenger seat fore/aft and passenger seat recline Removable 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Front Passenger Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert and Coloured Door Panel Insert Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror, Rear (removable) Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Fixed antenna Bluetooth Capability 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Exterior Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Door auto-latch Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Power Sliding Rear Doors Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P235/60R17 AS -inc: temporary spare Wheels: 17" 5 Spoke Alloy w/Locks Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Wheel Locks Integrated XM Satellite Radio Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Passenger Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Sliding Doors Rear Driver Side Power Sliding Doors Rear Passenger Power Side Sliding Doors Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: USB audio input 6 speakers and Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD)

