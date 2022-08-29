Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Sienna

87,531 KM

Details Description

$29,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Sienna

2014 Toyota Sienna

5DR SE 8-PASS FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Sienna

5DR SE 8-PASS FWD

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 9144700
  2. 9144700
  3. 9144700
  4. 9144700
  5. 9144700
  6. 9144700
  7. 9144700
  8. 9144700
  9. 9144700
  10. 9144700
  11. 9144700
  12. 9144700
  13. 9144700
  14. 9144700
  15. 9144700
  16. 9144700
  17. 9144700
  18. 9144700
  19. 9144700
  20. 9144700
  21. 9144700
  22. 9144700
  23. 9144700
  24. 9144700
  25. 9144700
  26. 9144700
  27. 9144700
  28. 9144700
  29. 9144700
  30. 9144700
  31. 9144700
  32. 9144700
  33. 9144700
  34. 9144700
  35. 9144700
  36. 9144700
  37. 9144700
  38. 9144700
  39. 9144700
  40. 9144700
  41. 9144700
  42. 9144700
  43. 9144700
  44. 9144700
Contact Seller

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

87,531KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9144700
  • Stock #: 3107
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC4ES504005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,531 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!



McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.



Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611



Call today: 204-560-1234



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB



Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca



Email: winipegcar@gmail.com



Click here for finance:



https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 158,980 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 | AWD | ...
 132,190 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 217,775 KM
$10,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory