2014 Toyota Tundra

Listing ID: 9766108

9766108 Stock #: F4YMBK

F4YMBK VIN: 5TFDY5F19EX382583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 112,001 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 170 amp alternator 2 Skid Plates 4.30 Axle Ratio 710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 99.9 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 3,265 kgs (7,200 lbs) Transmission: Super ECT 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode, tow/haul mode, lock up torque converter, transmission cooler, automatic transmission fluid warmer, console mounted shift lever and gate type shifter Regular Ride Suspension -inc: Front double wishbone type w/gas shock absorbers, coil springs and stabilizer bar, Rear heavy duty multi leaf springs and bias mounted gas shock absorbers Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Engine: Elec 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V SMPI w/Dual VVT-i -inc: i-FORCE, Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), crank hold electronic starter control, engine oil cooler, Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator ... 555.7 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome surround Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Manual-Leveling Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Black Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Streaming Audio Interior Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Rear cupholder Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Delay Off Interior Lighting Pickup Cargo Box Lights Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Passenger Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

