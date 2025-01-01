Menu
2014 Toyota Venza

114,910 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD AWD | V6 | Leather | JBL Sound | Loaded

12838900

2014 Toyota Venza

4dr Wgn V6 AWD AWD | V6 | Leather | JBL Sound | Loaded

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,910KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB3EU106318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Capability
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated XM Satellite Radio
USB Audio input
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
power driver cushion height
Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat w/power lumbar support
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT w/OD -inc: sequential shift mode
gate type shifter
lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
power fore/aft and adjustable passenger seat w/fore/aft and recline
power recline
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack
Automatic Sound Levelizer system (ASL)
roof mounted antenna and 6.1" display audio

2014 Toyota Venza