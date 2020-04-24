Menu
2014 Toyota Yaris

SE

2014 Toyota Yaris

SE

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,150KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4939503
  • Stock #: 10104.0
  • VIN: VNKKTUD39EA012006
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Safetied, Accident free, Two Owner, Well Looked After, ! 95,000km! Well Equipped! Known Toyota comfort & Reliability! Very Efficient compact hatchback, Clean Title. No damage claims reported on the carfax report ! Front Wheel Drive with Powerful but economical 4 cylinder engine paired to a 5 automatic Transmission! Great ride! It is very well maintained, fresh oil change, service and safetyready for its new owner, Efficient daily driver, 95,050km, features include ..., am/fm cd changer, Power windows, locks & mirrors, 2 sets of keys,... Come down and take this great driving car for a test drive. Drives like New! Great condition ...Very fairly priced at $10,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees!

Give us a call or send us an email to set up a test drive appointment today. Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles.

So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????
* 34 years in business with the same ownership
* All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff
* The industry leading car proof history report comes with all of our vehicles.
* Our no pressure sales staff
* Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business
* Warranties available are available on all vehicles
* an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
* Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.
While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....
Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, we have a A+ ratiing with the Better Business Bureau and are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.
Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Apply for financing at WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM
Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

