2014 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Deluxe Wheel Covers Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.