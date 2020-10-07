Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Yaris

79,752 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Yaris

2014 Toyota Yaris

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 6138849
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,752KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6138849
  • Stock #: F3PA6U
  • VIN: VNKKTUD39EA003466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PA6U
  • Mileage 79,752 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Deluxe Wheel Covers
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE
 33,395 KM
$27,474 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE
 49,509 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL
 23,573 KM
$38,475 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory