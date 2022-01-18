2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$12,923 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8143060

8143060 Stock #: F4C93R

F4C93R VIN: 3VWBK7AJ9EM403060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C93R

Mileage 62,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 55 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L 3.93 Axle Ratio Interior Security System Cruise Control rear window defogger Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Cloth Back Material Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height, reach front seats w/adjustable lumbar support, lockable head restraints and power recline for driver and passenger w/manual lumbar adjustment for passenger Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Tires: 195/65 R15H AS Wheels: 6J x 15" Alloy Wellington Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna Audio Theft Deterrent Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Manual Transmission Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror SD Card Input 6.5" touch screen All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine 5 Spd Manual Transmission Gasoline Fuel System Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD -inc: MP3 readable SiriusXM satellite radio integrated 6 speakers and auxiliary input static guiding lines NOT EQUIPPED W/CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE -inc: Media Device Interface (MDI) Delete, Deletes iPod connectivity, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity Delete, Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel Delete

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.