2014 Volkswagen Jetta

62,800 KM

Details Description Features

$12,923

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Comfortline | Locally Owned & Serviced | Low Km's | Manual Trans | Cruise Control | Power Group |

Location

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

62,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8143060
  • Stock #: F4C93R
  • VIN: 3VWBK7AJ9EM403060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4C93R
  • Mileage 62,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Manual Transmission
Bluetooth Connectivity
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L
3.93 Axle Ratio
Security System
Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height, reach front seats w/adjustable lumbar support, lockable head restraints and power recline for driver and passenger w/manual lumbar adjustment for passenger
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
Wheels: 6J x 15" Alloy Wellington
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Manual Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
SD Card Input
6.5" touch screen
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
5 Spd Manual Transmission
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: Premium 8 AM/FM Sound System w/6-Disc CD -inc: MP3 readable
SiriusXM satellite radio integrated
6 speakers and auxiliary input
static guiding lines
NOT EQUIPPED W/CONNECTIVITY PACKAGE -inc: Media Device Interface (MDI) Delete, Deletes iPod connectivity, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity Delete, Leather Multi-Function Steering Wheel Delete

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

