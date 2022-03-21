2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$15,989 + taxes & licensing 8 4 , 4 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8931604

8931604 Stock #: F4KE5X

F4KE5X VIN: 3VWD07AJ7EM232677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4KE5X

Mileage 84,477 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 55 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.8L TSI Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Leather Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Heatable Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way manually adjustable height, reach front seats w/adjustable lumbar support, lockable head restraints and power recline for driver and passenger w/manual lumbar adjustment for passenger Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Immobilizer IV Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window Grid Diversity Antenna Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Tires: 205/55 R16H AS Wheels: 6.5J x 16" Alloy Mambo Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Anti-Starter Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.