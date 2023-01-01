***2014 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT SEDAN SEL HIGHLINE, 2.0 TDI (DIESEL), AUTOMATIC, LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS WITH SUEDE INSERTS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE STARTER, PREMIUM FENDER AUDIO SYSTEM, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, ALLOYS, TINTED GLASS, WILL GO HOME WITH 2 KEYS, WARRANTY, NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, FRESH ENGINE AND OIL FILTER, WARRANTY!
*****VALUE PRICED AT $12,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Power
Upholstery: Leather
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
Chrome Accents
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
8
digital odometer
side mirrors
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
HARD DRIVE
Front
integrated turn signals
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Navigation system: DVD
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Armrests: front center
Cupholders: covered
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Emergency locking retractors: front
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Hard drive: 30GB
Impact sensor: door unlock
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Parking brake trim: leather
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Steering ratio: 16.4
Body side moldings: body-color with chrome accents
Front brake width: 1.0
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Dash trim: metallic
Front fog lights: cornering
Premium brand: Fender
Watts: 400
Axle ratio: 3.04
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
mast
12V front
12V rear
turn off headlights
rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smart device app compatibility: Car-Net
