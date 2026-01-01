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<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2014 VW TIGUAN AWD, 152,431 KM</p> <p>2.0 L  4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p> </p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>REMOTE START</p> <p>SUNROOF/MOONROOF</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $11,999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

152,431 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Automatic Highline

Watch This Vehicle
14405289

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Automatic Highline

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,431KM
VIN WVGJV3AX3EW595977

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4780
  • Mileage 152,431 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2014 VW TIGUAN AWD, 152,431 KM


2.0 L  4 CYLINDER ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


 


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


REMOTE START


SUNROOF/MOONROOF


TRACTION CONTROL


 


 


Asking $11,999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan