2014 Volvo S60
T5
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,027KM
VIN YV1612FS3E2298092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ember Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Off Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,027 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 VOLVO S60 T5 - RARE find!!!
Loaded like crazy
Leather interior
Power sunroof
Power seats
Heated seats
Bush button start
Blind spot detection
17 Aliminum rims
Dual climate control
Very nice and very well maintained Volvo
New safety attached to this beauty
$12988 Finance and warranty available
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
Braking Assist
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Regenerative braking system
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Dash trim: alloy
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Front seat type: sport bucket
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Tuned suspension: touring
Window trim: silver
Watts: 160
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Satellite communications: Volvo On-Call
Window defogger: rear
Rear fog lights: auto-off
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Storage: door pockets / front seatback
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Door trim: alloy / leather
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Center console trim: alloy / leather
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable / foldable
Driver seat power adjustments: 8 / height / lumbar
Armrests: front center / rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center folding with storage / rear center folding with storage and pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / front console with storage / illuminated
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on / halogen
