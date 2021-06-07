Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volvo XC60

69,750 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2014 Volvo XC60

2014 Volvo XC60

T6 Low Kilometers! LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volvo XC60

T6 Low Kilometers! LOADED!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

69,750KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7220735
  • Stock #: F429N6
  • VIN: YV4902DZ7E2533547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rich Java Metallic
  • Interior Colour Soft Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F429N6
  • Mileage 69,750 KM

Vehicle Description

This SUV is an absolute GEM. Do not miss out on this pleasant automobile!
- Park Assist Camera, Rear
- Digital Compass
- Power Operated Tailgate w/Programmable Memory Setting
- Cargo Cover
- Electric Folding Rear Head Rests
- Grocery Bag Holder

Premier Plus
- Quick Fold Front Passenger Seat
- 12V Outlet, Cargo Area
- HomeLink® Integrated Garage Door Opener
- Heated Rear Seats
- Interior Air Quality System (IAQS)
- Heated Windshield
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles
- Active Dual Xenon Headlights
- Headlight Washers
- Blind Spot Information System (BLIS)
- Park Assist, Front & Rear
- Panoramic Roof w/Power Sunshade
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Turbocharged Engine
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Gasoline Fuel System
6 Cyl Straight Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2015 Honda Pilot SE
 137,650 KM
$23,899 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 Mome...
 28,245 KM
$55,444 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 T6 I...
 61,647 KM
$47,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory