2014 Volvo XC60

$22,991 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7220735

7220735 Stock #: F429N6

F429N6 VIN: YV4902DZ7E2533547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rich Java Metallic

Interior Colour Soft Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F429N6

Mileage 69,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Turbocharged Engine Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Gasoline Fuel System 6 Cyl Straight Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.