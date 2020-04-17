Menu
2015 Acura ILX

Premium HTD Leather Sunroof NO ACCIDENTS CAMERA!

2015 Acura ILX

Premium HTD Leather Sunroof NO ACCIDENTS CAMERA!

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,313KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881831
  • Stock #: 400029
  • VIN: 19VDE1F50FE400029
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

No Accidents! Htd Leather Sunroof Backcam Push start, bluetooth, comfort access clean in and out! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Bose Sound System
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

