2015 Acura RDX

$25,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 1 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10386846

10386846 Stock #: F572GC

F572GC VIN: 5J8TB4H52FL805618

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Graphite Luster Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F572GC

Mileage 117,117 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 4.25 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control 72-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC GVWR: 2,260 kgs (4,983 lbs.) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Bodyside Cladding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P235/60R18 102V AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Immobilizer Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustment driver's seat w/lumbar support and 2-position memory and 4-way power adjustment passenger's seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Clock Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System -inc: 10 speakers, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media storage, in-dash CD, DVD-audio player, Dolby Pro Logic II, USB device connector, Bluetooth audio, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability and MP3... Additional Features BLUETOOTH AUDIO In-Dash CD Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Speed Compensated Volume Control Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control USB device connector Dolby Pro Logic II MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability and MP3/auxiliary input jack Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System -inc: 10 speakers Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media storage DVD-audio player Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.