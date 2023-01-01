Menu
2015 Acura RDX

117,117 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2015 Acura RDX

2015 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg Back Up Camera | Nav

2015 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg Back Up Camera | Nav

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

117,117KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10386846
  Stock #: F572GC
  VIN: 5J8TB4H52FL805618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Luster Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F572GC
  • Mileage 117,117 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Volvo Cars Winnipeg. We strive to give you a seamless experience, whether you are shopping for a vehicle, or allowing our professional parts and service teams to assist with caring for one. Providing you best-in-class experience is truly everything for us.

With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well-trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have!

Enjoy our exclusive benefits, including personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated factory-trained Volvo technicians.

Configure and customize your purchase today at www.volvocarswinnipeg.com!

Ph: 204-452-0756
Dealer Permit #5564
Dealer permit #5564

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
4.25 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: sequential SportShift paddle-shifters and Grade Logic Control
72-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V i-VTEC
GVWR: 2,260 kgs (4,983 lbs.)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Bodyside Cladding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P235/60R18 102V AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustment driver's seat w/lumbar support and 2-position memory and 4-way power adjustment passenger's seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System -inc: 10 speakers, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media storage, in-dash CD, DVD-audio player, Dolby Pro Logic II, USB device connector, Bluetooth audio, MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability and MP3...

Additional Features

BLUETOOTH AUDIO
In-Dash CD
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
USB device connector
Dolby Pro Logic II
MP3/Windows Media Audio (WMA) playback capability and MP3/auxiliary input jack
Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System -inc: 10 speakers
Hard Disk Drive (HDD) media storage
DVD-audio player
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

