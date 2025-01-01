$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg
2015 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,782 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 2015 Acura RDX Tech Package – Sleek, Loaded & Ready to Roll! 🔥
📌 179,782 kms | Clean CarFax |
💪 3.5L V6 Engine – Smooth, Strong & Reliable
If you're after reliability, comfort, and style – this is your SUV. The 2015 RDX delivers a powerful drive, luxury features, and legendary Acura quality!
💎 Highlights:
✔️ Clean CarFax – No accidents
✔️ Impressive Maintenance Records
✔️ Black on Black – Tinted windows & black wheels for that stealthy look
✔️ Loaded Tech Package:
• Navigation
• Backup Camera
• Heated Leather Seats
• Power Sunroof
• Bluetooth & Premium Audio
• Power Tailgate
• Push Button Start
🛻 Powered by a 3.5L i-VTEC V6 – known for smooth acceleration and long-term reliability.
💬 Message us now to book your test drive!
📍 Available at Platinum Auto Sales – Trusted. Proven. Driven.
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-688-1001