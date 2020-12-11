Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Acura RDX

111,439 KM

Details Description Features

$20,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,550

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Contact Seller
2015 Acura RDX

2015 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Acura RDX

AWD 4dr AWD | SUNROOF | LEATHER

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

  1. 6334220
  2. 6334220
  3. 6334220
  4. 6334220
Contact Seller

$20,550

+ taxes & licensing

111,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6334220
  • Stock #: F3REV7
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H30FL804949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,439 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2015 Acura RDX Base All-Wheel-Drive just came in! It's powered by a 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It's equipped with features such as Power Sunroof, Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, and so much more!


Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms well built, high quality and very satisfied come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Seat-Adjustable Lumbar-Driver
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control
Air Conditioning-Front
Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seat(s)-Heated Front
Seat-Power Driver
Seat-Power Passenger
Seats-Front Bucket
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Honda on Regent

2013 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 89,491 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Sed...
 66,954 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2013 Honda CR-V EX A...
 92,251 KM
$16,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-6644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory