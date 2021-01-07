2015 Acura TLX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof rear window defogger Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats COOLED FRONT SEATS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary input jack Heads-Up Display BLUETOOTH AUDIO Power Folding Mirrors Heated Leather Steering Wheel In-Dash CD Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Blind Spot Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shifters -inc: grade logic control Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning Audio anti-theft feature Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 6 Cyl V6 Engine Dolby Pro Logic II Radio: Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System -inc: Acura 10-speakers including subwoofer AM/FM/MP3/WMA tuner DTS-CD HDD music storage Speed-Sensitive Vo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.