2015 Audi A4

Listing ID: 7950392

7950392 Stock #: F49VK8

F49VK8 VIN: WAUFFCFL1FN017961

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 97,966 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 61 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC TFSI Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Coloured grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Interior Security System Cruise Control Compass Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: Audi Navigation System w/DVD Player -inc: Bluetooth phone preparation, 10 speakers, Audi sound system, Audi Music Interface and SIRIUS satellite radio Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather

