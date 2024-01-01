Menu
Account
Sign In
Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Epic Value Event! This August, were all about bringing you unbeatable deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we understand your needs and budget, and weve curated a selection of vehicles that offer incredible value and reliability. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, carefully selected to meet diverse tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youre sure to find the perfect match. Unbeatable August Offers: Our prices are slashed to give you the best value this season. Weve tailored our deals to ensure you get outstanding savings on the cars that matter most to you. Flexible Financing Options: Take advantage of our customized financing solutions, including $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC. We aim to make your car-buying journey as smooth and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a thorough safety inspection that exceeds the minimum requirements set by the province and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, our Oil 4 Life Program keeps your car in top condition, saving you money in the long run. Connect Your Way: Ready to take the next step? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. Were here to assist you in finding your next car effortlessly. Focus on What Matters: The Epic Value Event is all about providing you with vehicles that are reliable, affordable, and ready for the road. Dont miss out on these incredible deals. Join us for the Epic Value Event and drive away in a car that perfectly fits your needs! DLR4080

2015 Audi Q3

107,745 KM

Details Description

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Audi Q3

Technik

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Audi Q3

Technik

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 11626116
  2. 11626116
  3. 11626116
  4. 11626116
  5. 11626116
  6. 11626116
  7. 11626116
  8. 11626116
  9. 11626116
  10. 11626116
  11. 11626116
  12. 11626116
  13. 11626116
  14. 11626116
Contact Seller

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,745KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1GFEFS1FR007329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Brilliant Black]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Hey friend! Welcome to Ride Times Epic Value Event! This August, were all about bringing you unbeatable deals on top-quality used cars. At Ride Time, we understand your needs and budget, and weve curated a selection of vehicles that offer incredible value and reliability. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our collection of 80-120 high-quality vehicles, carefully selected to meet diverse tastes and budgets. With most options priced under $30,000, youre sure to find the perfect match. Unbeatable August Offers: Our prices are slashed to give you the best value this season. Weve tailored our deals to ensure you get outstanding savings on the cars that matter most to you. Flexible Financing Options: Take advantage of our customized financing solutions, including $0 down, instant approvals, and No Payments for 90 Days OAC. We aim to make your car-buying journey as smooth and affordable as possible. Quality You Can Trust: Every vehicle in our inventory undergoes a thorough safety inspection that exceeds the minimum requirements set by the province and comes with a detailed CarFax report. Plus, our Oil 4 Life Program keeps your car in top condition, saving you money in the long run. Connect Your Way: Ready to take the next step? Text us at 204-400-1965, browse our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. Were here to assist you in finding your next car effortlessly. Focus on What Matters: The Epic Value Event is all about providing you with vehicles that are reliable, affordable, and ready for the road. Dont miss out on these incredible deals. Join us for the Epic Value Event and drive away in a car that perfectly fits your needs! DLR4080

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ride Time

Used 2015 Audi Q3 Technik for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Audi Q3 Technik 107,745 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra LE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Elantra LE 100,702 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 87,495 KM $23,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q3