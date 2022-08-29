Menu
2015 Audi Q3

62,251 KM

Details

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2015 Audi Q3

2015 Audi Q3

Progressiv | Sunroof | Power Tailgate | Leather

2015 Audi Q3

Progressiv | Sunroof | Power Tailgate | Leather

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

62,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9119266
  Stock #: 230071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tundra Brown Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a budget friendly luxury SUV that's easy to park and offers great fuel economy? Check out this super low KM, locally owned & serviced 2015 Audi Q3 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in popular Progressiv trim! You get heated leather seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, 18 inch rims, dual zone automatic climate control plus the optional Convenience Package (including power tailgate)!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Tailgate
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Requires Subscription
TUNDRA BROWN METALLIC

