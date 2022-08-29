$24,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Audi Q3
Progressiv | Sunroof | Power Tailgate | Leather
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
- Listing ID: 9119266
- Stock #: 230071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tundra Brown Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a budget friendly luxury SUV that's easy to park and offers great fuel economy? Check out this super low KM, locally owned & serviced 2015 Audi Q3 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in popular Progressiv trim! You get heated leather seating, a huge panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, 18 inch rims, dual zone automatic climate control plus the optional Convenience Package (including power tailgate)!
Vehicle Features
