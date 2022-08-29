2015 Audi Q3

$27,544 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 4 3 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9215299

Stock #: F4T8RG

F4T8RG VIN: WA1GFEFS9FR001438

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cortina White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4T8RG

Mileage 75,439 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,200 kgs 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 64 L Fuel Tank Axle Ratio: TBD Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 200 HP Full-Time All-Wheel 480.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Xenon Headlights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Engine Compartment And Cargo Space Lights Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi parking system plus Front And Rear Parking Sensors Audi side assist Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Windows Sunroof Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio 465w Regular Amplifier Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors aux audio input jack ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.