2015 Audi Q3

75,439 KM

Details

$27,544

+ tax & licensing
$27,544

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

2015 Audi Q3

2015 Audi Q3

Technik

2015 Audi Q3

Technik

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

$27,544

+ taxes & licensing

75,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9215299
  • Stock #: F4T8RG
  • VIN: WA1GFEFS9FR001438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cortina White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4T8RG
  • Mileage 75,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,200 kgs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
64 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: TBD
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 200 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
480.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum Interior Accents
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Cargo Space Lights
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi parking system plus Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Sunroof
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
MP3 Player
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
465w Regular Amplifier
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
aux audio input jack
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Kia on Regent

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

