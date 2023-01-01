Menu
2015 Audi Q5

76,481 KM

Details Description

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

204-284-7650

Contact Seller
2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik

2015 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

76,481KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10435179
  • Stock #: 23U9J06A
  • VIN: WA1WFCFP3FA109676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23U9J06A
  • Mileage 76,481 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

