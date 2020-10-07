Menu
2015 Audi Q5

97,015 KM

Details Description Features

$20,491

+ tax & licensing
$20,491

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

2015 Audi Q5

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort

2015 Audi Q5

2.0T Komfort

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

$20,491

+ taxes & licensing

97,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041358
  • Stock #: F3N58X
  • VIN: WA1CFCFP3FA038112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monsoon Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3N58X
  • Mileage 97,015 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Wheels: 8.0J x 18" 5-Spoke Star Design Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

