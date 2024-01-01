Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2015 BMW 3 Series

101,148 KM

Details Description Features

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW 3 Series

Gran Turismo 335i xDrive No accidents | Local

11967696

2015 BMW 3 Series

Gran Turismo 335i xDrive No accidents | Local

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,148KM
VIN WBA3X9C54FD869106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,148 KM

Vehicle Description

With us, Experience is Everything. Complete as much or as little of your purchase online as you like. All pricing is what you see is what you pay. No hidden fees. On our website you can choose payment options and terms knowing these are transparent and accurate.

Start your purchase online to build your exact pricing to your specifics like how much money down, vehicle trade and any accessories or added optional protection that suits your needs.

Any questions let us know by calling (204) 774-4444, wed love to send you a video to clarify any questions about a vehicle!

Visit us in store at 90-3965 Portage Ave in the Pointe West Autopark.

Dealer permit #5686
Dealer permit #5686

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Power Spoiler
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM Audio System

Additional Features

Driver memory
Wheels: 19 x 8 Fr & 19 x 9 Rr Double-Spoke (598M)
Tires: P225/45R19 Front & P255/40R19 Rear Mixed
Heated Power Front Sport Seats -inc: 8-way electrically adjustable front seats
adjustable side bolsters and thighrest and 3 stage heating

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

204-774-4444

2015 BMW 3 Series