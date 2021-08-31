Menu
2015 BMW 4 Series

50,209 KM

Details Description Features

$41,982

+ tax & licensing
$41,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2015 BMW 4 Series

2015 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive Local! Winter Pricing! Premium! Executive!

2015 BMW 4 Series

435i xDrive Local! Winter Pricing! Premium! Executive!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$41,982

+ taxes & licensing

50,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8013726
  • Stock #: F4ACHT
  • VIN: WBA3T7C54FPW79255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # F4ACHT
  • Mileage 50,209 KM

Vehicle Description

M Performance Package! 2 New Tires!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Power Sport Seats -inc: driver memory
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Oil Cooler
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
60 L Fuel Tank
3.15 Axle Ratio
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles
Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V -inc: Combines 1 twin-scroll turbocharger w/Valvetronic, double VANOS and high precision injection
Full-Time All-Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Satellite radio pre-wire
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

