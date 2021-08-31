2015 BMW 4 Series

$41,982 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 2 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8013726

8013726 Stock #: F4ACHT

F4ACHT VIN: WBA3T7C54FPW79255

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Coral Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # F4ACHT

Mileage 50,209 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Power Sport Seats -inc: driver memory 2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry 2-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension and Power Rear Seat Easy Entry Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator 60 L Fuel Tank 3.15 Axle Ratio 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Transmission: 8-Speed Sport Automatic w/Paddles Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V -inc: Combines 1 twin-scroll turbocharger w/Valvetronic, double VANOS and high precision injection Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Convertible Retractable Hard Top w/Lining, Glass Rear Window, Automatic Roll-Over Protection and Manual Wind Blocker Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Satellite radio pre-wire Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS Safety Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Side Airbag Head Extension, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.