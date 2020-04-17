Menu
2015 BMW 5 Series

528i xDrive

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4882662
  • VIN: WBA5A7C51FG143216
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Tan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2015 BMW 528I XDRIVE M-PACKAGE LUXURY PACKAGE 3.0 TWIN TURBO 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 102,000kms ALL HIGHWAY, automatic transmission, keyless entry, HEATED AND COOLED leather seating, M SPORT PACKAGE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, AUTOMATIC TRUNK, 360 CAMERA/FRONT/REAR, FRONT/REAR SENSORS, NAVIGATION/GPS, SUNROOF, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $26999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, etc.) opportunity to upgrade up to 3 years!

Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Cornering Lights
  • graphic equalizer
  • ashtray
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Satellite radio pre-wire
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Interior Lock Disable
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • 3.23 axle ratio
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tracker System
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
  • Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • On-Board Navigation
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
  • Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
  • Hi-Fi 12-Speaker Sound System
  • Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V -inc: TwinPower Turbo Technology
  • Passenger Seat
  • Tires: P245/45R18 A/S RFT
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
  • Full-Time All-Wheel
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

