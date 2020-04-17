2015 BMW 5 Series

- Trim
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Powertrain
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Cornering Lights
- graphic equalizer
- ashtray
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Satellite radio pre-wire
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Interior Lock Disable
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- 3.23 axle ratio
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
- Systems Monitor
- Tracker System
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
- Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- On-Board Navigation
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
- Hi-Fi 12-Speaker Sound System
- Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V -inc: TwinPower Turbo Technology
- Passenger Seat
- Tires: P245/45R18 A/S RFT
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
- Full-Time All-Wheel
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
