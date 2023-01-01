Menu
2015 BMW X1

107,106 KM

Details Description

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

2015 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

107,106KM
Used
VIN WBAVL1C52FVY27520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,106 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

