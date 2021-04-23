Menu
2015 BMW X1

107,429 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2015 BMW X1

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2015 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

107,429KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7010147
  Stock #: 8477
  VIN: WBAVL1C52FVY38477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 8477
  Mileage 107,429 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW X1 XDRIVE28I

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HD RADIO, LEATHER, DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SUN ROOF, 5 PASSENGER, FOG LIGHTS, RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD, AIR CONDITIONING, HEATED MIRRORS, REAR WIPER, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, KEYLESS GO, RF SIDE AIRBAG, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT YES, LF SIDE AIRBAG, ROOF TYPE: SUNROOF, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, MP3 CAPABILITY, SEAT NONE, AM/FM/CD, MP3 INPUT JACK YES, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, CD IN DASH, POWER LOCKS, SPOILER, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, DUAL AIR BAGS, POWER MIRRORS YES, TILT WHEEL YES, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, TRACTION CONTROL, FLOOR MATS, POWER WINDOWS
___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

