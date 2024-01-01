Menu
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

BRAND NEW TIRES ALL SEASON.

2015 BMW X5 35I XDRIVE AWD SUV FULLY LOADED 3.0L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 189,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (x2), PUSH TO START (x2), HEATED LEATHER SEATING, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 360 CAMERA WITH BIRDS EYE VIEW, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

2015 BMW X5

189,500 KM

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5

XDrive35i LOADED SAFETIED CLEAN TITLE

2015 BMW X5

XDrive35i LOADED SAFETIED CLEAN TITLE

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,500KM
VIN 5UXKR0C58F0K65455

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 189,500 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-XXXX

204-990-5659

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2015 BMW X5