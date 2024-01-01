$19,900+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X5
XDrive35i LOADED SAFETIED CLEAN TITLE
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 189,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
BRAND NEW TIRES ALL SEASON.
2015 BMW X5 35I XDRIVE AWD SUV FULLY LOADED 3.0L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 189,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (x2), PUSH TO START (x2), HEATED LEATHER SEATING, SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 360 CAMERA WITH BIRDS EYE VIEW, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, GPS/NAVIGATION SYSTEM, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $19,900 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
204-990-5659