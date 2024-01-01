Menu
Dealer permit #5686

2015 Buick Enclave

163,988 KM

Details Description Features

$22,898

+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Enclave

Leather Sunroof | Heated Seats |

2015 Buick Enclave

Leather Sunroof | Heated Seats |

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$22,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
163,988KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD5FJ200527

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,988 KM

2015 Buick Enclave