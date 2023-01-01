2015 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 8 2 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9484023

9484023 Stock #: 3221

3221 VIN: 5GAKVCKDXFJ378567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 127,829 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.