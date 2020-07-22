Menu
2015 Buick Encore

91,914 KM

Details Description Features

$14,555

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Convenience Bluetooth | Cruise Control

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale Price

91,914KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635671
  • Stock #: F3BACA
  • VIN: KL4CJASB6FB181174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Winter Tires
All Season Tires
Rear Vision Camera

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
tinted windows
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Split Front Bench Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

