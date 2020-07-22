2015 Buick Encore

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Air Bags Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Split Front Bench Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.