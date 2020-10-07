Menu
2015 Buick Verano

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,677

+ tax & licensing
$14,677

+ taxes & licensing

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

Leather Group | 1 Owner | Htd. Front Seats & Steering Wheel |

2015 Buick Verano

Leather Group | 1 Owner | Htd. Front Seats & Steering Wheel |

Location

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

$14,677

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5941716
  • Stock #: 20197A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20197A
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, A/C w/ Dual-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Audio Controls on Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, 6-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat and More!This Buick Verano has a dependable Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*These Packages Will Make Your Buick Verano Leather Group the Envy of Onlookers*Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) multi-spoke machine-faced alloy with machine-faced and Sterling Silver finished pockets, Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P235/45R18, all season, blackwall, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If luxury features like a quiet ride, a comfortable interior, and plenty of high-tech options are your thing, but you don't have a lot to spend, then this small Buick might just be what you're looking for. The available turbocharged engine adds a little spice without upsetting the luxury balance.*Visit Us Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Equalizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

204-500-1389

