2015 Buick Verano

+ taxes & licensing
204-500-1389
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9
204-500-1389
+ taxes & licensing
*Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, A/C w/ Dual-Zone Climate Control, Leather Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, Audio Controls on Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, 6-Way Power-Adjustable Driver Seat and More!This Buick Verano has a dependable Gas I4 2.4L/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.*These Packages Will Make Your Buick Verano Leather Group the Envy of Onlookers*Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wheels, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) multi-spoke machine-faced alloy with machine-faced and Sterling Silver finished pockets, Wheel, 16" x 4" (40.6 cm x 10.2 cm) steel, compact spare, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk emergency release handle, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, includes Driver Shift Control, Tires, P235/45R18, all season, blackwall, Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear Z-link, compound crank with Buick Tuned Watts for enhanced rear stability.*Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If luxury features like a quiet ride, a comfortable interior, and plenty of high-tech options are your thing, but you don't have a lot to spend, then this small Buick might just be what you're looking for. The available turbocharged engine adds a little spice without upsetting the luxury balance.*Visit Us Today *Come In Or Call To Arrange Your Appointment And We Will Have This Vehicle Ready For A Test Drive. You Can Find Us At Eastern Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Located At 1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB Or Call Us At 204-339-2011.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9