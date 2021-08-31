Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick Verano

107,572 KM

Details Description

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Verano

Base

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 8018895
  2. 8018895
  3. 8018895
  4. 8018895
  5. 8018895
  6. 8018895
  7. 8018895
  8. 8018895
  9. 8018895
  10. 8018895
  11. 8018895
  12. 8018895
  13. 8018895
  14. 8018895
  15. 8018895
  16. 8018895
  17. 8018895
  18. 8018895
  19. 8018895
  20. 8018895
Contact Seller

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

107,572KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8018895
  • Stock #: 9965
  • VIN: 1G4PN5SKXF4139965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 9965
  • Mileage 107,572 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BUICK VERANO BASE:

AM/FM, AIR CONDITIONER, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER STEERING, POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS ENTRY

___________________________________________________________________
Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________
We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________
Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2013 Chrysler 300 4d...
 183,000 KM
$10,888 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 196,000 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Soul 5dr Wg...
 194,609 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory